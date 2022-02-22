Texas State hires pair of coaches, announces spring schedule

Texas State Football announced the hiring of two new assistant coaches and released its schedule for spring camp.

The team is bringing in Chris Buckner as its co-wide receivers coach and Clay Jennings as its defensive back coach/passing game coordinator.

Buckner briefly served as Delaware’s wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator and recruiting coordinator, being hired in 2021. He also spent two seasons at Sam Houston State as the running backs coach in 2020-21, helping the Bearkats win the 2020 FCS National Championship.

During his 12-year coaching career, Buckner has coached 16 all-conference players and three All-Americans — including running back Ramon Jefferson last season.

“We are fired up for Coach Buckner to be a part of our staff,” Texas State head coach Jake Spavital said in a statement. “He’s had great success in the Sun Belt Conference as well as his time at Sam Houston, and we know that will continue with his time here in San Marcos. He’s got an understanding of what it looks like to be successful at this level both on the field and through recruiting in Texas.”

Jennings spent the 2021 season as the cornerbacks coach at UNLV, but has spent the majority of his 26-year career in the state of Texas with stops at North Texas (2019-20), Texas Tech (2018), Houston (2017; 2005-06), Texas (2016), TCU (2008-13), Baylor (2007), and Sam Houston (2001-02).

Jennings coached alongside Bobcats defensive coordinator Zac Spavital in 2018 while both were on the Texas Tech staff. Jennings has also sent several of his players to the professional level, including Tevin Mitchel (Arkansas), Alan Turner (Arkansas), Jason Verrett (TCU), Kevin White (TCU), Greg McCoy (TCU), Malcolm Williams (TCU), Rafael Priest (TCU), C.C. Brown (Louisiana), Michael Adams (Louisiana), Antwain Spann (Louisiana), Keith Davis (Sam Houston) and Jordan Babineaux (Southern Arkansas).

“We are thrilled for Coach Jennings to get back to the state of Texas and be a part of our defensive staff,” Spavital stated. “Coach Jennings has coached at some of the elite schools across the state, and he’s going to play a major role in developing our defensive backs on and off the field. He’s a great fit with our players, coaches, and staff and we are excited to get on the field with him when spring ball starts next week.”

Texas State will begin its spring camp on March 1, participating in 15 practices over the course of six weeks. The maroon and gold’s Spring Game will take place on April 9 inside Bobcats Stadium, with a start time to be determined in March.