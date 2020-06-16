Texas State moves into Phase 2 of resocialization plan

Texas State has moved into Phase 2 of its resocialization plan for student-athletes, a school spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Record on Tuesday.

The football team, which had 60 players report to camp on June 1, is now allowed to expand its rotating workout groups from just 10 participants to 50 or less. The team will still be required to follow the rules and guidelines set in Phase 1 of the plan, which included daily screening for COVID-19 symptoms and mandating that all staff members must wear masks among others.

The new phase also allows for both the men and women’s basketball teams to begin voluntary workouts. The spokesperson said that both teams reported to camp on Monday and that practices are taking place in the University Events Center. Like the football team, participants were asked to self-isolate for 14 days before returning to for workouts.

If all goes smoothly, the school will transition to Phase 3 of its plan on July 6, in which the football team would add an additional 25 participants, higher-risk student-athletes would be admitted back on campus and all other sports would be permitted to begin voluntary workouts.