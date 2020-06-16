Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Photo by Gerald Castillo

Texas State moves into Phase 2 of resocialization plan

Tue, 06/16/2020 - 3:58pm
Texas State Football
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Texas State has moved into Phase 2 of its resocialization plan for student-athletes, a school spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Record on Tuesday.

The football team, which had 60 players report to camp on June 1, is now allowed to expand its rotating workout groups from just 10 participants to 50 or less. The team will still be required to follow the rules and guidelines set in Phase 1 of the plan, which included daily screening for COVID-19 symptoms and mandating that all staff members must wear masks among others.

The new phase also allows for both the men and women’s basketball teams to begin voluntary workouts. The spokesperson said that both teams reported to camp on Monday and that practices are taking place in the University Events Center. Like the football team, participants were asked to self-isolate for 14 days before returning to for workouts.

If all goes smoothly, the school will transition to Phase 3 of its plan on July 6, in which the football team would add an additional 25 participants, higher-risk student-athletes would be admitted back on campus and all other sports would be permitted to begin voluntary workouts.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020