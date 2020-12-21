Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Photo by Gerald Castillo

Texas State nets eight on All-Sun Belt teams

Mon, 12/21/2020 - 5:02pm
Texas State Football
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Monday, December 21, 2020

Eight Bobcats were named to the All-Sun Belt Conference football teams, the league announced on Monday.

Junior cornerback Jarron Morris and senior wide receiver Jeremiah Haydel were both selected to the Second Team. Morris intercepted four passes in the 2020 season, ranking fifth in the FBS, and led the team with 69 tackles and 15 pass breakups. Haydel was voted to the team as a special teams player, earning the honor as a return specialist and all-purpose player. The senior returned both a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns this season and finished the year with 674 kickoff return yards, the third-highest mark in the nation.

Junior defensive lineman Nico Ezidore and wide receiver Marcell Barbee were both named to the Third Team. Ezidore placed fifth in the conference with 13.0 tackles for a loss and 14th with 3.5 sacks. Barbee finished the season with 40 receptions for 584 yards and 10 touchdowns — ranking fifth in the country for receiving scores.

Junior offensive lineman Russell Baker, freshman offensive lineman Dalton Cooper, sophomore running back Brock Sturges and sophomore punter Seamus O’Kelly were all Honorable Mentions. Baker and Cooper both started all 12 games for Texas State and helped the offense average 369.8 yards per game, the most since the 2015 season. Sturges carried the ball 111 times for 532 yards and five touchdowns. O’Kelly placed 20 punts inside the 20-yard line and had six 50-yard boots this year.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020