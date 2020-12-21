Texas State nets eight on All-Sun Belt teams

Eight Bobcats were named to the All-Sun Belt Conference football teams, the league announced on Monday.

Junior cornerback Jarron Morris and senior wide receiver Jeremiah Haydel were both selected to the Second Team. Morris intercepted four passes in the 2020 season, ranking fifth in the FBS, and led the team with 69 tackles and 15 pass breakups. Haydel was voted to the team as a special teams player, earning the honor as a return specialist and all-purpose player. The senior returned both a punt and a kickoff for touchdowns this season and finished the year with 674 kickoff return yards, the third-highest mark in the nation.

Junior defensive lineman Nico Ezidore and wide receiver Marcell Barbee were both named to the Third Team. Ezidore placed fifth in the conference with 13.0 tackles for a loss and 14th with 3.5 sacks. Barbee finished the season with 40 receptions for 584 yards and 10 touchdowns — ranking fifth in the country for receiving scores.

Junior offensive lineman Russell Baker, freshman offensive lineman Dalton Cooper, sophomore running back Brock Sturges and sophomore punter Seamus O’Kelly were all Honorable Mentions. Baker and Cooper both started all 12 games for Texas State and helped the offense average 369.8 yards per game, the most since the 2015 season. Sturges carried the ball 111 times for 532 yards and five touchdowns. O’Kelly placed 20 punts inside the 20-yard line and had six 50-yard boots this year.