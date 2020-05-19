Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Photo by Gerald Castillo

Texas State passes with high APR benchmark scores

Tue, 05/19/2020 - 4:58pm
Texas State Athletics
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Tuesday, May 19, 2020

All 14 Texas State sports teams passed the NCAA Academic Progress Rate (APR) multi-year benchmark, ranging from the 2015-16 academic year through 2018-19, the University announced Tuesday.

To participate in a 2020-21 postseason, teams must earn a four-year APR of 930, which projects a 50% graduation rate on average. Schools that do not earn an APR of 930 can face penalties.

Six of the Bobcats’ teams beat or tied their highest scores ever, with four teams — men’s and women’s golf, women’s soccer and women’s tennis — receiving NCAA Public Recognition Awards for perfect scores of 1,000. Both the men’s (976) and women’s (985) basketball teams joined them with new program highs.

Baseball saw an improvement of 17 points with a score of 969. Both the men’s (979) and women’s (991) cross country teams saw their scores rise from last year.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020