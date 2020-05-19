Texas State passes with high APR benchmark scores

All 14 Texas State sports teams passed the NCAA Academic Progress Rate (APR) multi-year benchmark, ranging from the 2015-16 academic year through 2018-19, the University announced Tuesday.

To participate in a 2020-21 postseason, teams must earn a four-year APR of 930, which projects a 50% graduation rate on average. Schools that do not earn an APR of 930 can face penalties.

Six of the Bobcats’ teams beat or tied their highest scores ever, with four teams — men’s and women’s golf, women’s soccer and women’s tennis — receiving NCAA Public Recognition Awards for perfect scores of 1,000. Both the men’s (976) and women’s (985) basketball teams joined them with new program highs.

Baseball saw an improvement of 17 points with a score of 969. Both the men’s (979) and women’s (991) cross country teams saw their scores rise from last year.