Texas State ranked No. 15 in AVCA D1 Coaches Poll

Thu, 10/01/2020 - 4:57pm
Texas State Volleyball
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Thursday, October 1, 2020

Texas State (8-1, 3-0 Sun Belt) was ranked 15th in the nation by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Division I Week #1 Coaches Poll on Wednesday.

The Bobcats received 78 points in the poll and were the only Group of 5 school to be ranked. Fellow Sun Belt members Louisiana (39 points), Troy (8 points) and Coastal Carolina (3 points) also received votes in the poll.

Texas State was voted in after sweeping Louisiana-Monroe 3-0 in three matches last weekend, extending the team’s winning streak to five. It’s the first time the Bobcats have been ranked in the AVCA national poll.

The team is set to return to the court next weekend in a three-match road series with the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-0, 3-0) beginning Friday at 11 a.m. in Lafayette, Louisiana.

