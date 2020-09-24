Texas State ready for Power 5 road test at Boston College

Jarron Morris’ pick-six that sealed Texas State’s 38-17 win over Louisiana-Monroe last week wasn’t anything new to his coaches. Jake Spavital said he’s seen the junior cornerback make the same play in practice a few times.

With just over a minute left in the game, the Warhawks lined up on Texas State’s 12-yard line with 1st and 10. The Bobcat defense went to its “money zone.”

Defensive coordinator Zac Spavital learned the red zone concept from former Texas Tech defensive coordinator and current Missouri cornerbacks coach David Gibbs, who learned it during his years as an NFL assistant coach. Rather than matching routes run by receivers, the defense’s secondary reads the eyes of the quarterback, following his gaze.

“In the red zone, there's not much space,” Zac said. “Sometimes they don't see it. They just kind of — quarterbacks focus in on routes. And it's a really good changeup.”

Texas State doesn’t call it very often. The team only works on it during Wednesday practices. But when the Bobcats do call it, it can lead to big payoffs.

ULM sophomore quarterback Colby Suits took the snap and turned his head to the right. The Texas State defensive backs sidestepped to their left. Suits threw to senior tight end Josh Pederson, running a flat-and-up route. Morris jumped to snag the interception and took it 100 yards to the opposite goal line.

“We've done a lot of live action on that I've seen (Morris) make that play in practice a ton of times,” Jake Spavital said. “You know, he lured (Suits) to throw the ball and ended up having to make a great play. And it was fun just to see him take it all the way to the house.”

Morris’ execution on the play will need to be matched by the entire team this week as it heads to Boston College.

Zac Spavital said he felt the Bobcats’ defense played well during the first half against the Warhawks — except that it couldn’t get off the field on third downs. ULM went 4-8 on third down conversions during the first two quarters, leading to 14 points. Zac made it a point of emphasis for his group during half time and Texas State adjusted, holding the Warhawks to 0-7 on third down conversions in the second half and only giving up three points.

The defensive coordinator wants to see the same level of effort this week, especially against a BC team that posted 384 yards in its first game of the season.

The maroon and gold continued to click on offense against ULM and will hope to stay in rhythm against the Golden Eagles. Like UTSA, BC brings a level of physicality that Jake Spavital feels the Bobcats will have to match in order to move the ball.

“(They're) a big, physical team. I know we're gonna try to get the ball out to our athletes and let them run in space,” junior quarterback Tyler Vitt said. “And so, I think that they're gonna be big up front and big in the box. So, I think we're just gonna try to get it outside and get it going.”

Vitt did well in his second start of the season, throwing for 256 yards and two touchdowns last week. But redshirt sophomore quarterback Brady McBride, who started the season opener against SMU, should be available to play again this weekend after being sidelined for two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols.

Both quarterbacks have proven they are capable of running the offense. Spavital said he expects both Vitt and McBride to see the field against BC.

“You look at how Brady won the job in fall camp and deserved the right to start versus SMU and play well in the SMU game,” Jake Spavital said. “And then Vitt comes in and, just because he always prepares like he's gonna be the starter, he comes in and plays pretty well for two games. And you know, I don't think you can just judge off of where it's at.”

Texas State (1-2, 1-0 Sun Belt) will face off with the Golden Eagles (1-0, 1-0 ACC) inside Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. It’ll be the 10th consecutive season the Bobcats play a Power 5 opponent and only the second time the team has matched up with an ACC school. The game will be broadcasted on Fox Sports Southwest Plus.

The team will hope to ride the momentum of its first win of the season.

“We came back Sunday morning, early, we went right back to work and put the game to rest. We ran them, did treatment, we did all that and made sure that we were doing everything we could,” Jake Spavital said. “And you know, I think these kids are ready to get back on the road and go play Boston College.”