Texas State realeases indoor track and field schedule

The Texas State Track and Field program released its schedule for the 2021 indoor season on Sunday.

The Bobcats will begin the year at the UAB Vulcan Invitational in Birmingham, Alabama, taking place on Jan. 16. The teams will move on the next week to the Red Raider Invitational in Lubbock on Jan. 23.

The maroon and gold will compete in a two-day meet at the VMI Winter Relays in Lexington, Virginia from Jan. 29-30. Texas STate will head to the Akron Invitational the next week in Akron, Ohio from Feb. 5-6. The Bobcats will finish the indoor regular season at the South Alabama Invitational in Birmingham on Feb. 7.

The men’s and women’s teams will return to Birmingham for the Sun Belt Conference Indoor Championships, scheduled for Feb. 22-23. Both teams have placed in the top three in every Sun Belt Indoor Championship meet since 2014, with the women most recently claiming a title in 2019.

Qualifiers will move on to the NCAA Indoor Championships in Fayetteville Arkansas, taking place March 13-14.