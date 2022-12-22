Texas State snaps two-game skid in win against University of the Science and Arts

Texas State ended a two-game losing streak Wednesday as the Bobcats defeated the University of Science and Arts Drovers, 87-72.

It’s been an up and down road for the Bobcats and head coach Terrence Johnson as they continue to navigate through a tough schedule with the majority of the players on the roster barely having any playing experience.

“This team is different from anyone we had,” Johnson said. “We lost 11 years of experience from last year’s team. I’m proud of our guys because I thought they responded in a positive manner after losing two straight games. It’s college basketball and anyone can beat anyone on a given night.”

Mason Harrell led the team in scoring with 27 points followed by Drue Drinnon with 16 points, Nate Martin with 15 points, and Davion Coleman with 12 points.

Texas State returns to action to kickoff Sun Belt play against Louisiana on Dec. 29 at Strahan Arena at 7 p.m.