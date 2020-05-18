Texas State student-athletes earn bachelor’s degrees

Over two dozen student-athletes earned their bachelor’s degrees from Texas State this spring, the Unversity announced on Friday.

The graduates include John Lilly, Jalen Smith, Anthony J. Taylor and Hutch White from football, Kaylee Davis, Jordan Kondikoff, Heather Martin, Kalen Sanderfer and Genesis Turman from soccer, Brent Hebert, Garrett Herrmann and Tucker Redden from baseball, Bailee Carter, Dalilah Barrera and Hailey MacKay from softball, Inigo Benaran, Logan Lockwood and Calvin Ross from men’s golf, Sasikarn Somboonsup and Sean Yi Yip from women’s golf, Bailey Holle from women’s basketball, Chandler Davis, Nijal Pearson and Eric Terry from men’s basketball, and Christian Jackson from men’s track and field.

The student-athletes obtained degrees from 15 fields, including accounting, digital media innovation and mass communication, finance, criminal justice, general studies, marketing, nutrition and foods, exercise and science pre-rehabilitation, psychology, biology, management, public health, and applied arts and sciences.