Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Article Image Alt Text

Photo by Gerald Castillo

Texas State student-athletes earn bachelor’s degrees

Mon, 05/18/2020 - 4:48pm
Texas State Athletics
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Monday, May 18, 2020

Over two dozen student-athletes earned their bachelor’s degrees from Texas State this spring, the Unversity announced on Friday.

The graduates include John Lilly, Jalen Smith, Anthony J. Taylor and Hutch White from football, Kaylee Davis, Jordan Kondikoff, Heather Martin, Kalen Sanderfer and Genesis Turman from soccer, Brent Hebert, Garrett Herrmann and Tucker Redden from baseball, Bailee Carter, Dalilah Barrera and Hailey MacKay from softball, Inigo Benaran, Logan Lockwood and Calvin Ross from men’s golf, Sasikarn Somboonsup and Sean Yi Yip from women’s golf, Bailey Holle from women’s basketball, Chandler Davis, Nijal Pearson and Eric Terry from men’s basketball, and Christian Jackson from men’s track and field.

The student-athletes obtained degrees from 15 fields, including accounting, digital media innovation and mass communication, finance, criminal justice, general studies, marketing, nutrition and foods, exercise and science pre-rehabilitation, psychology, biology, management, public health, and applied arts and sciences.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2020