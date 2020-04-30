Texas State Volleyball adds two to signing class

Texas State Volleyball added a pair of recruits to their 2020 signing class, bringing their total to four, the team announced on Monday.

Daleigh Ellison averaged 3.8 kills and 3.6 digs per set in her senior season at Aledo. The 5-foot-11 outside hitter was a three-year letterman for the Bearcats, helping the team earn a 95-48 overall record and a 27-3 record in district play. Ellison was named District 4-5A MVP, Max Prep All-American, All-Parker County MVP, Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) 5A All-State Team, 5A All-Star Team, 5-6A Legacy All-Star, All-Texas Team, 2019 All-Area Player of the Year nominee during her career, as well as taking Academic All-State and Texas Association of Volleyball Coaches (TAVC) All-Academic List laurels.

“Being able to get someone of Daleigh’s abilities late in the recruiting process was huge for us,” head coach Sean Huiet said in a statement. “Daleigh comes from one of the top clubs in the nation where she has demonstrated that she can compete at a high level, leading her team to a National Championship and was named the MVP of the tournament. I think she can help us immediately and I expect her to challenge at either pin position and help us continue to win championships during her career. Daleigh will always hold a special place in my heart as being my first commit as a head coach.”

A torn ACL kept Emily Smylie sidelined for both her junior and senior seasons at New Braunfels. But the 6-foot-1 middle blocker was an All-State Honorable Mention selection and was also on the Academic All-State Team as a sophomore and will now get the chance to reunite with her older sister, Texas State freshman middle blocker Allie Smylie.

“Emily has not had it easy in regards to her volleyball career,” Huiet said. “However, what I love about her is that she is not ready for it to be over. It would be easy for someone to give up under these circumstances, but not Emily. She has traveled and supported every team she was a part of while injured while doing rehab and everything else possible to get ready for the college game. She is hungry to get back and compete. Before her injury, Emily was hitting her stride and becoming a really good volleyball player so I look forward to seeing big things from her once she is fully healthy.”

Ellison and Emily will join Ryann Torres and Megan Woods to complete the 2020 recruiting class.