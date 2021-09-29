Texas State Women's Basketball reveals 2021-22 schedule

Texas State announced its full schedule for the 2021-22 women’s basketball season on Wednesday, featuring 15 road games and 13 games inside Strahan Arena.

“With the release of our non-conference schedule, it means we are one step closer to the beginning of the 2021-22 season and that is exciting,” head coach Zenarae Antoine said in a statement. “Our team finished last season strong, and most of that team is returning this season. Since the conclusion of last season, I have seen so many positives from our 2021-22 team. Together, they have done a great job of managing the stressors of COVID, their personal lives and academics to prepare for a tough Sun Belt Conference schedule.”

The Bobcats open the season at Baylor in Waco on Nov. 9. The team then plays in its first home game of the year on Nov. 14 when it hosts Huston Tillotson.

The I-35 rivalry will be rekindled on Nov. 18 when the maroon and gold travel to take on UTSA. They’ll head to Lubbock to play Texas Tech on Nov. 22, then return home for a game against Arlington Baptist. They’ll go back on the road on Dec. 2 to face Houston Baptist, followed by another home game against Texas College on Dec. 5 and another road game against Lamar on Dec. 10.

Texas State closes out its non-conference slate with home games against UTEP on Dec. 13 and Dartmouth on Dec. 16, and road contests against Loyola Marymount on Dec. 18 and San Diego on Dec. 21.

Sun Belt play kicks off at Louisiana-Monroe on Dec. 30 and Louisiana on Jan. 1, 2022. The team comes back to San Marcos to go up against Troy on Jan. 6 and South Alabama on Jan. 8.

The Bobcats go on to play three consecutive away games, facing Georgia Southern on Jan. 13, Georgia State on Jan. 15 and UT Arlington on Jan. 20. They will host UTA on Jan. 22 before returning to the road to take on Little Rock on Jan. 27 and Arkansas State on Jan. 29.

The team then hosts three straight home matches, playing Coastal Carolina on Feb. 5, Louisiana on Feb. 10 and ULM on Feb. 12. The maroon and gold close out the year with a road game at Appalachian State on Feb. 19 and home games against Arkansas State on Feb. 24 and Little Rock on Feb. 26.

Texas State will look to build on its 2020-21 season after posting an 11-11 overall record and reaching the second round of the Sun Belt tournament.