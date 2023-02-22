Texas State wraps up I-35 Tourney

Texas State closed out tournament play at the I-35 Invitational with a winning record at 3-2 including a three game series win against South Dakota State.

One of the strong points over the weekend was the Texas State pitching staff which allowed an average of 1.6 runs per game which included senior pitcher Tori McCann who threw two complete games along with two wins while allowing just six hits, one run, and throwing 12 strikeouts.

“We did really good this weekend,” McCann said. “We can depend on any of our pitchers. We just have to go up there and throw strikes.”

Though she was happy with their performance, head coach Ricci Woodard still feels that the Bobcats pitchers can improve their performance going forward.

““(The pitching staff) did a great job when they hit their spots,” Woodard said. “We can’t elevate the ball. If we leave the ball elevated, you’re usually going to pay for that. So, every pitch that we left elevated, we paid for it. Their biggest thing – the pitchers – is to hit their spots. Everything else will take care of itself. We did a better job than last week on the mound, which is half the battle.”

Though the Bobcats came out of their second straight tournament with another winning record, Woodard knew her team could still improve their tournament records with more on the way.

“As long as we can keep getting better, we’ll be fine,” Woodard said. “But we can’t keep going 3-2 every weekend.”

Texas State returns to play this Thursday at the Texas State Classic against UT-San Antonio and UT-Arlington.

First pitch is at 2:00 p.m. and second pitch is at 4:30 p.m.

