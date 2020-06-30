Texas Water Safari Board cancels 2020 race due to pandemic

The Texas Water Safari Board announced in a statement on Monday that the 2020 Texas Water Safari will be canceled and not rescheduled.

The board, made up of Harvey Babb, Jerry Cochran, Jay Daniel, Bob Spain and Allen Spelce, previously canceled both the River Marathon and Junior Texas Water Safari on April 1, while “The World’s Toughest Canoe Race” was rescheduled from June 13-17 to Sept. 12-16. But now, with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, the board has decided to shut down the race altogether.

“This was not an easy decision but we felt necessary to make the decision now so racers can plan accordingly,” the board said in the statement. “As we all know, the race covers 260 miles through multiple counties and cities. All have authority to make their own guidelines regarding COVID-19. The uncertainty of the virus, working with local governments along the race course, and providing a safe race for not only the racers but the race officials, support crews and spectators were part of the decision to cancel the Texas Water Safari.”

The statement said that refunds will be issued as soon as possible and the board is now shifting its focus on the 2021 Texas Water Safari, scheduled to take place during the second week of June.