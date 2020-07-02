Three Texas State women’s golfers named WGCA All-American scholars

Seniors Sasikarn Somboonsup and Sean Yi Yip and freshman Rebecca Reed were named All-American Scholars on Monday by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

To be eligible for the recognition, the Texas State women’s golfers had to maintain a minimum GPA of 3.5.

Somboonsup led the team with a 73.42-stroke average across 24 rounds. She claimed the Jim West Challenge individual title at Kissing Tree Golf Club on Oct. 21, shooting 10-under-par 206 for the tournament and a season-low 67 in the final round.

Yip averaged 74.67 strokes per round in eight tournaments this season. She finished as the Bobcats’ top performer in three of the events, landing in the top five of two tourneys as an individual.

Reed shot 78.53 strokes per round through five competitions in her rookie season. She’s the first freshman to be named an All-American Scholar since Somboonsup received the recognition in 2017.

The Bobcats were three of 1,401 student-athletes across NCAA Divisions I, II and III to earn the honor.