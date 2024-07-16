Throwback Monday

1989

The Texas State softball team capture their first conference championship in program history by winning the Southland Tournament Championship. The Bobcats finished the regular season with a 1630 overall record and a 5-7 conference record. Entering as the No. 5 seed, Texas State beat Stephen F. Austin, Sam Houston and Northwestern State twice to win the championship. Texas State advance to the Southland Conference playoff series where the Bobcats played UT-Arlington ,who won the Southland Regular Season Championship, with the winner advancing to the NCAA Tournament. The Bobcats were swept in the two game series.

Texas State baseball finished the regular season with a 31-24 overall record and 10-8 conference record. The Bobcats place fourth in the conference standings.

Texas State football finished the season with a 5-6 season in the final year of John O’Hara. The Bobcats ended the season with a 24-0 win over Sam Houston.