Throwback Monday

2003

The San Marcos Rattlers football team captured the district championship and finished the season with a 9-1 overall record. The Rattlers dropped their first gameagainstCalallenattheAlamodome before rattling off nine straight wins. San Marcos defeated Austin Westlake to overtime to clinch the title. The Rattlers season came to an end in the Bi-District round of the playoffs when San Marcos lost to Clemens 28-6.

Both the Texas State’s WBB and the Texas State softball team qualified for the NCAA Tournament. It remains the last time the both the women’s basketball and softball qualified for the tournament in the same year. The Bobcats fell to No. 1 seed LSU in the basketball tournament while the softball advanced to the regional final before falling to Texas.

In the Bobcats first football season under the new Texas State name change, the ‘Cats finished with a 5-7 record under head coach Manny Matsakis.