The On the Record Sports podcast is BACK with another episode featuring Drew King, Kristen Cordani, DeShaun Hartley, and Jude McClaren. The crew breaks down another whirlwind of a sports week in San Marcos covering everything from TXST Basketball's upcoming Sun Belt tournaments, to San Marcos Boys/Girls Soccer with even more in-between. Enjoy and don't forget to follow @smdrsports on Twitter to stay updated!