Trivia Friday

Ismail Mahdi was the first Texas State running back since 2014 to rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season. Who was the last running back to run for 1,000 yards in a single season?

How many undefeated regular seasons has the San Marcos Rattler football team had?

What year did the Bobcats volleyball program first qualify for the NCAA D1 Tournament?

What team won the Sun Belt Conference’s first football championship? Hint: The Sun Belt first started sponsoring football in 2001.

Who is the only Bobcat baseball player to have their number retired?

With the Summer Olympic Games slated to start Friday, where were the last Summer Olympics Games held?