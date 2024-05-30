Trivia Thursday

Texas State played their first football game in 1904. Who did the Bobcats beat in their first game?

San Marcos High School Boys Basketball captured their first state championship in 1940. Who was the head coach?

Prior to 2024, Texas State softball has made the regional final of NCAA Softball Tournament twice in 2001 and 2003. In the regional finals, who were the starting pitchers the Bobcats faced?

San Marcos pitcher Adelaida Sierra tied a school record for most strikeouts in a single game. Who is the Sierra tied with?

San Marcos Hill Country Christian School captured the district championship in football during the 2023 season. When is the last time the Rams won a district championship?

Texas State will celebrate 40 years of playing in Division I Athletics, transitioning in 1984. Which conference did the Bobcats become a founding member of when they moved to D1.

All answers to Thursday Trivia will be in this Sunday’s paper.