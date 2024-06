• Which San Marcos Athlete Track Star won consecutive gold medals at the UIL State Track Meet in the High Jump?

• Who are the two Texas State track athletes to win the gold medal at the NCAA Outdoor Championships?

• Before 2024, how many times as the Bobcats 400-meter relay team qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships?

• During the 2024 Track Season, how many school records did both the girls and boys track teams break?