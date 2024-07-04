Trivia Thursday

How many times has the Rattler volleyball program made the UIL State Tournament?

Which Bobcat Volleyball player owns the record in career kills?

Sara Vanderford leads the Texas State program career home runs. Who’s record did she beat?

Out of the Hays County schools, which school has won the most state championships in football?

UFCU Stadium, formerly known as Bobcat Stadium, was first built in 1981. Who was the Bobcats’ first every victory at the stadium against?

Who was the last team to play professional softball in San Marcos?