Trivia Thursday Answers

Who are the Rattlers three most played opponents in football?

Seguin (83), Lockhart (75) and New Braunfels (69)

Which two Texas State running backs are the only two to rush for over 1,500 yards in a single season?

Claude Mathis and Donald Wilkerson. Wilkerson ran for 1,569 yards in 1994 while Mathis ran for 1,593 yards in 1996 and 1,595 yards in 1997.

Who owns the record for most kills in a single game for Texas State Volleyball?

Karen Dunn. In the Bobcats game against Southwestern during the 1983 season, Dunn set the program record for most kills with 36.

When was the last time the San Marcos Rattlers made the state tournament in volleyball?

1987. The Rattlers qualified for the state tournament after beating district rival San Antonio Churchill to claim the regional tournament final.

What year did Texas State soccer win their first conference tournament championship?

1999. In the Bobcats first year as a soccer program, Texas State won the Southland Conference Championship by defeating Southeastern Louisiana

What is the most played football series between the Hays County schools? [Buda Hays, Buda Johnson, Dripping Springs, San Marcos, Wimberley] It is currently tied at 18 games between the Hays-San Marcos series and the Dripping Springs-Wimberley series.