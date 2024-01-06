Turnovers doom the Bobcats in loss to Marshall

Texas State couldn’t overcome a late second half cold shooting streak as the Bobcats dropped their fourth straight game losing to the Marshall Thundering Herd 79-75.

The Bobcats also were unable to overcome 14 turnovers which the Herd converted into 18 points despite starting the game on a 10-2 run.

“I thought we got off to our best start of the season,” Head Coach Terrence Johnson said. “We just have to figure out a way to win. It's a process to win and we are learning how to win. WIth that comes a lot of different things like getting a stop, not turning the ball over at critical times, not fouling and executing by shooting better shots.

Despite the loss, Johnson was proud of his team’s response following their disappointing loss to Coastal Carolina last Thursday.

“I thought our guys played hard,” Johnson said. “That’s a really good team and they have some really good players…we fought hard and I’m proud of their effort. I still believe this is a really good team but we still have to keep plugging away and it’s going to take a little bit from everybody to keep going.”

Texas State will look to both snap their four game losing streak and nab their first conference win of the season as the Bobcats travel to Arkansas State to take on the Red Wolves Thursday night.

Full story to come.