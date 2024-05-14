Two Minute Warning
Tuesday
TXST Baseball @ McNeese 6 p.m.
Thursday
TXST Baseball @ Southern Miss 6 p.m.
SMHS Football Spring Game 6:30 p.m.
Friday
TXST Softball vs Penn State 3 p.m.*
TXST Baseball @ Southern Miss 6 p.m.
Saturday
TXST Baseball @ Southern Miss 1 p.m.
TXST Softball vs TBD**
Sunday
TXST Baseball vs Troy 12 p.m.
*Game held in College Station at Davis Diamond Stadium for the NCAA Softball Tournament. The game will also be televised on ESPNU.
**The NCAA Regionals is a double elimination style tournament. Texas State is guaranteed to play on Saturday but who and when will be determined after the results of Friday’s games.