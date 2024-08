Two Minute Warning

TUESDAY

SMHS Volleyball @ Hutto 6:30 p.m

THURSDAY

SMHS Volleyball vs Austin LASA 2 p.m.

SMHS Volleyball vs Celina 3 p.m.

SMHS Volleyball vs Long Creek 6 p.m.

SMHS Volleyball vs Kingwood Park 7 p.m.

TXST Soccer vs UTSA 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

SMHS Volleyball vs Odessa 5:30 p.m.

SMHS Football vs United South* 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Ragin’ Rattler Tournament^

TXST Volleyball vs Lamar 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

TXST Soccer vs UIW 7:30 p.m.

*Scrimmage at Jourdanton ^Bracket Play will be determined after the completion of Pool Play on Thursday