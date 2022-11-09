TXST drops season opener against Washington State

Texas State could not knock off the Washington State Cougars during the season opener as it fell 83-61.

Though the loss was a bitter pill to swallow, it also represented a chance for the young team to learn from it, according to head coach Terrence Johnson.

“We played an experienced, talented and well coached team tonight,” Johnson said. “We showed some promise early on but struggled to sustain it throughout the game. Credit Coach [Kyle] Smith and his players. They made the necessary adjustments that put us in some tough spots. We have to look at this game as a learning experience and grow from it. I’m excited to see how we respond.”

Texas State surged back from a 9-2 deficit to go on a 16-2 run in the first half to take a 18-12 lead.

Washington State retook the lead 25-23 with over five minutes left in the first half before heading into halftime up 38-31.

The Cougars jumped out on a 8-2 run to start the second half as Washington State’s lead was extended to 46-33.

Washington State continued to push the gas pedal as it befuddled the Texas State offense while also extending its lead out to 60-42.

The Cougars continued their momentum built over the second half as they rolled to the 83-61 win.

Mason Harrell led the Bobcats in scoring with 17 points followed by Tyrell Morgan and Davion Sykes with 10 points each.

Harrell was also able to move into 19th place in the Texas State record books for most points in a Bobcat uniform by scoring his 1,062 point on a free throw early in the second half.

For Sykes, this was his first regular-season game in a Bobcat uniform as he scored his first points with a jumper to tie the game up for Texas State at 12-12 early in the first half.

Texas State returns to play Thursday night for the home opener against Mid-America Christian at 6 p.m. inside Strahan Arena.