TXST Golfer advances in US Open Qualifying

Texas State golfer Sakke Siltala advanced out of US Open local qualifying at Fair Oaks Ranch Golf & Country Club on the Blackjack Course in Fair Oaks Ranch.

Siltala finished in a five-way tie for first place shooting four-under par to claim one of the seven spots needed to advance.

Siltala wrapped up his sophomore year with the Bobcats being named to the second team Sun Belt All-Conference becoming the first Bobcat golfer since 2022 to earn the honor.

Siltala finished the 2024 season with three top ten finishes.

The sophomore’s best finish came at the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate, placing in third to push the Bobcats to the team title.

Siltala was named Sun Belt Golfer of the Week following his performance at the Mobile Bay Intercollegiate.

Siltala will have to go through another round of qualifying for a chance to play at the 2024 U.S. Open.

