UIL announces new guidelines for summer programs

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) released its new summer strength and conditioning guidelines last week.

Attendance at workouts will be optional for students, and schools are encouraged to provide guidance for students to work out remotely away from school. Attendance will be kept, but students will not be required or allowed to make up missed days.

Students are expected to attend the workouts in proper gear and return home to shower and will not be given access to locker rooms. Hand-washing and sanitizing stations must be available and students and staff will be encouraged to use it frequently. Schools must have at least one staff member per twenty students in attendance to maintain proper social distancing, hygiene and safety measures are applied.

Sharing of water or food will be prohibited. All surfaces in workout areas must be disinfected throughout and at the end of the day. Schools are also encouraged to check for COVID-19 symptoms before the start of summer workouts and at the beginning of each week. Students and staff must self-screen themselves each day. Schools must also consider entry and exit procedures that narrow down the number of students and parents clustering around the workout and parking areas.

Schools can use discretion whether or not to offer its summer programs and should consult with local health officials to add any additional guidelines.

“We are cautiously optimistic about beginning summer strength and conditioning programs and marching band practices that safely allow students to get back to working with their coaches and directors in preparation for the 2020-2021 school year,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in a statement. “While we are eager to resume UIL activities, we must do so carefully, deliberately and with an understanding that major adjustments are needed to ensure safety. The requirements outline an approach designed to help schools mitigate risk while ensuring students are physically prepared to return to activities in the Fall, should state and federal guidelines allow.”