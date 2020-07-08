UIL releases guidelines for return to summer activities

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced updated guidelines Wednesday for both strength and conditioning workouts and sports-specific activities that are set to re-open across the state on July 13.

Face coverings, including face masks, cloth face coverings or full-face shields, will be required in areas that UIL activities are being conducted and when not exercising in accordance with Executive Order GA-29. For example, schools may allow students who are actively exercising to remove face coverings but must require attendants to wear them until they are in positions that maintain a safe distancing.

Screening for COVID-19 symptoms before workouts will continue to be required. Strength and conditioning sessions can last two consecutive hours at a maximum and students cannot attend more than one session per day. Attendance will be recorded, but participants will not be required or allowed to make up for missed days.

All training equipment, including sports balls, will be disinfected regularly. Activities conducted in indoor facilities must operate at a maximum 50% capacity. Activities conducted outdoors will be limited based on available space and the ability to maintain a safe distance from others.

Individuals who are suspected or confirmed to have a case of COVID-19 will be removed from the program and not allowed to return until at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared, the symptoms have improved and at least three days have passed since their recovery. Those who have come into close contact with an individual who has a confirmed diagnosis must stay at home for a 14-day incubation period and will not be allowed on campus.