UIL releases official cutoff numbers for 2024-2026 Realignment

The University Interscholastic League officially unveiled both the enrollments and cutoff numbers for the upcoming 20242026 Realignment Cycle.

Every two years the UIL realigns the schools due in part to the fluctuation of school enrollments.

Last Friday was the first step of realignment as the UIL released the official cutoff numbers for each classification, including divisional splits for football in 5A through 1A.

The cutoff for Class 6A was set at 2,275, which is an increase from the previous cutoff of 2,225 set for the 2022-2024 Realignment Cycle.

San Marcos will be back in Class 6A for the fourth straight realignment cycle, after submitting an enrollment of 2,505, up from their previous enrollment of 2,467.

Joining the Rattlers in Class 6A from Hays County are Buda Johnson and Dripping Springs, who will remain in the classification after being bumped up from 5A in the last realignment cycle.

Johnson will be the largest school in Hays County with an enrollment of 2,815, which is a significant increase from 2,474 from the previous cycle.

Dripping Springs submitted an enrollment of 2,484 students, which is also an increase from last year after submitting an enrollment of 2,335 in the last cycle.

Though the official release of the new districts won’t be released until Feb. 1, many projections see San Marcos, Buda Johnson and Drippings Springs participating in the same district. In Class 5A, the new cutoff numbers are 2274 for the maximum and 1315 for the minimum, with the football divisional split being 2274-1903 of Division I and 1902-1315 for Division II.

Remaining in both Class 5A and Division I for football will be Buda Hays and Kyle Lehman.

Hays turned in an enrollment of 2,184, which is an increase from the previous cycle of 1,952.5.

Lehman also saw an increase in enrollment turning in 2,143, up from the previous cycle of 2,049.

Early realignment projections have both Hays and Lehman back in District 12 for football and District 25 for non-football.

Wimberley will remain the smallest school in Hays County turning in an enrollment of 855, which is an increase from the previous enrollment of 830.

Wimberley remained in Class 4A, which unveiled the cutoff 1,314 for the maximum and 545 for the minimum. Wimberley will also remain in Division II staying within the 956-545 range for maximum and minimums.

Early projections have the Texans moving out of District 13 into District 14, with potential district bunkmates in Bandera, Carrizo Spings, and Pearsall.

The UIL will be release the new realigned districts on Feb. 1, 2024 as both coaches and athletic directors will start scheduling future games.

Follow the San Marcos Daily Record for all of your UIL Realignment coverage.

cmcwilliams@ sanmarcosrecord.om Twitter: @ColtonBMc