ULM snaps Texas State’s winning streak

Texas State saw its three-game winning streak come to an end as the Bobcats fell to the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks in a 61-58 loss.

Despite the defeat on Saturday, head basketball coach Terrence Johnson was proud of his team for their fight as the Bobcats are still continuing to find themselves.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed in the outcome,” Johnson said. “For the most part I thought the effort was there. We have a way to go to be the team that we are hoping to be. Credit ULM, those guys fought the whole game and made the plays they needed to. We have to regroup and get ourselves ready for Thursday.”

The game was dictated by an intense and low-scoring defensive battle with neither team gaining a lead by more than six points.

ULM jumped out to a fast start as it ran out to an 8-2 lead early in the first half.

The Bobcats responded by going on a 6-2 run to cut the deficit down to 10-8.

The Warhawks then went on a 7-2 run ending with a Jamari Blackmon 3-pointer to make the score 17-10.

Texas State answered the call once again by going on a 9-3 run to cut the ULM lead back down to 20-19 following a 3-point shot by Mason Harrell.

The Bobcats ended the first half on a 6-2 run to take their first lead of the game and headed into halftime up 25-22.

Texas State held the lead for the majority of the second half before the Warhawks climbed their way back into it and tied the game at 43-43 via a Blackmon free throw.

The two teams traded the lead back and forth deep in the second half before ULM grabbed firm control by going on a 6-1 run to lead 55-51.

Despite the Bobcats best efforts, it wasn’t enough as the Warhawks took the victory at 61-58.

Harrell led Texas State in scoring with 17 points followed by Nate Martin with eight and Jordan Mason with seven.

The Bobcats return home for the first time this year Thursday night as they will face off with the Marshall Thundering Herd at 7 p.m. inside Strahan Arena