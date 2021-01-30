Using exercise machines to stay fit and avoid inclement weather

Walking and running are both considered to be beneficial for a number of health benefits. For most individuals this means getting outside and enjoying the scenery and fresh air. The only disadvantage is inclement weather. It takes a very dedicated runner to head out the door in the rain, very hot, or very cold weather. It also is disadvantageous for a person that may have a health condition, such a heart condition, a muscle injury that may be aggravated if the terrain is too strenuous, or if the person should fall and need help. That is where aerobic machines in the home can be an advantage.

There are several aerobic machines that can be set up in the home and not take up much space. The most familiar machine is the treadmill. Other machines such as the elliptical machine, the stair master, and cross country machines, all have good aerobic benefits as well as muscle building qualities. For individuals that have health problems these aerobic machines are very advantageous. For fair weather runners most of the machines can be adjusted to meet the demands from an easy jog to a strenuous run.

The treadmill can be set at various levels of resistance and speed. For a person that needs to stay within a heart rate range the elevation and speed can be set to insure a constant effort. The one factor that is a benefit for every runner is that the exercise is indoors where there is a controlled temperature. It is not too hot, or too cold, but just right. The runner has a constant elevation and does not have to worry about any steep hills that they might encounter on a walk, or run, outdoors. If the runner wants to add elevation to their workout most treadmill machines have an adjustable button that can raise, or lower, the elevation. The footing is constant and the runner does not have to worry about cracks in the sidewalk, uneven surfaces, or changes in surface. If a person that has a heart condition and suddenly needs help, they are close to a phone and can call for help.

The stair step machine is more strenuous than the treadmill because of the knee lift of the legs. The step height should be a minimum of 8 inches for maximum benefit. The major problem is that many exercisers on the stair master machines tend to take advantage of some of the safety features on the machines. The handrails are for balance. I have seen too many people lock their arms and lean on the handrails, taking much of the weight of the body off the legs. The height of the step is closer to three inches instead of eight and that is not much of a workout. If the stair master has a program that allows the person exercising to count calories, or aerobic benefits, and the amount of exercise completed it is very misleading. Three inches is not the same as eight inches, and leaning on the handrails lessens the weight of the body that the person entered as their bodyweight. The result is a very misleading account of how hard the person trained for that session.

The elliptical machine has the advantage that the motion of the feet is very similar to actual walking or running. The motion has the up and down movement as well as the forward and backward motion for the legs. Another advantage is that the movement of the foot pedals can be backward as well as forward for a good variety of exercise. Many machines have an adjustable elevation of movement so that it resembles running up a hill and requires a higher knee lift. One advantage for runners that are so called “heavy” runners and hit the ground hard, is that the feet are in constant contact with the pedals and any force to the feet, or knees, is eliminated. The one problem is that too often the person uses the handrails for support instead of for balance. Again, this action takes away from the quality of the exercise.

The cross country machine is similar to the stair master except that the feet stay at the same level and move back and forth. One advantage with the X-country machine is that it involves a strenuous arm action that contributes to an aerobic effort. It is also a good arm exercise. It is more like a ‘power walking’ motion that some people do. Since the feet stay on the sliding pedals it eliminates the pounding of the feet on pavement for heavy runners. The ‘poles’ used for the arm action are such that it makes it very difficult to use them for any weight bearing the person may try.