Using positive reinforcement to get into shape and start exercising

I have mentioned the benefits and advantages of being in good physical fitness. This past week, I noticed several things that make me think that the benefits of fitness are not being followed. Years ago, the percentage of overweight and obese people was 67%. There was a change in that percentage when the obese percentage was greater than the overweight. It seemed the overweight were not satisfied with their weight and needed to add some more pounds to their frame. A short time ago the percentage of overweight and obese population moved up to 70%. This past week there was one report where that percentage was now 75% of the population was overweight and obese. The percentage needs to be dropping instead of increasing.

I have used as an example the difference between fit and unfit people that had the opportunity to attend a lecture on fitness. When you look at the audience almost 95% of the people there are fit and healthy. The overweight and obese individuals are the population that needs to hear the information about the health benefits of exercise and being in good physical condition. Looking for a reason for this difference comes down to the phenomena of positive reinforcement. When a fit person hears that they are doing something right it is a positive reinforcement to continue with exercise to get fit. The unfit person will not want to sit and listen to someone tell them that they are doing something wrong and need to change their habits and start exercising. And if the speaker should happen to mention the disadvantages of being overweight it is not a motivation for that overweight person.

There is a phrase that most people have heard about the runners and the thing called a “runner’s high.” When a runner enters into a zone of this “runner’s high” it seems that they are almost floating over the road, breathing is easy, the legs are carrying you faster, and running is effortless. It takes a medium long distance run to achieve a runner’s high. A short three mile run is probably not going to get a true runner’s high. And the pace has to be a good 75-85% effort. A slow jog is not fast enough to reach that level. Whether a runner achieves a runner’s high every run is usually not possible, but feeling good and refreshed is possible every run. This feeling of energy and well-being can become an addiction in a positive sense and is a form of positive reinforcement. For many runners, and overall fit people, the energetic feeling after exercise will last most of the day.

When the benefits of being fit are listed and the low cost of going for a walk around the block is compared to taking some prescription drug, or a doctor’s visit because of health problems, and the cost associated with the medical advice a person might wonder why the percentage of overweight and obese individuals is increasing. This increase in percentage is also present with the disease diabetes.

A fit runner looks forward to that good feeling they get after a run. An overweight person is almost the opposite feeling. The muscles hurt, the breathing is heavy, the knees hurt, and the pain lasts for several days. I ran marathons weighing 155 pounds. I started powerlifting and weighed 185 pounds. I thought I could still go for an “easy” three miler. That three miles was the hardest running I have ever done. My knees hurt, my breathing was heavy, my legs felt tired, and it was a struggle to finish three miles. I told myself I will never tell a fat person that running is easy and you will enjoy the feeling of a good run. For a heavy person running is not always a pleasant experience. The unfit person needs to start slow, think of a future goal several months ahead, have an attitude that every little bit of exercise is a step forward, and know that starting an exercise program is a positive reinforcement to continue. It helps if the person has a personal trainer to offer encouragement and a gradual program to follow. It helps if the person has a partner to run with. Knowing that your running partner is waiting for you will get you up and moving. It is difficult if the person does not have a trainer, or running partner, and will need lots of self-motivation to keep going. The reward, as positive reinforcement, comes from feeling more energetic during the day, the belt needs to come in a few notches, and maybe needing a new smaller size wardrobe, as well as health benefits.

