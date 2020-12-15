Waco Midway cancels game with SMHS, Rattlers look for replacement

The San Marcos boys’ basketball team had its home game against Waco Midway (5-6) canceled on Tuesday after the Panthers were placed in a 14-day quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols.

The game was supposed to be the first for the Rattlers (2-3) since they came off their own two-week quarantine. On Tuesday, head coach Steven Pinchback posted on Twitter he was searching for a team to replace Midway to play against San Marcos either on Tuesday or Wednesday. As of press time Tuesday, no replacement game had been scheduled.

The purple and white are set to begin district play on Friday, facing Buda Hays (3-6) on the road at 7:30 p.m.