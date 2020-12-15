Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Waco Midway cancels game with SMHS, Rattlers look for replacement

Tue, 12/15/2020 - 4:18pm
San Marcos Boys' Basketball
Drew King
Sports Editor
@drewking0222
dking@sanmarcosrecord.com
Tuesday, December 15, 2020

The San Marcos boys’ basketball team had its home game against Waco Midway (5-6) canceled on Tuesday after the Panthers were placed in a 14-day quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols.

The game was supposed to be the first for the Rattlers (2-3) since they came off their own two-week quarantine. On Tuesday, head coach Steven Pinchback posted on Twitter he was searching for a team to replace Midway to play against San Marcos either on Tuesday or Wednesday. As of press time Tuesday, no replacement game had been scheduled.

The purple and white are set to begin district play on Friday, facing Buda Hays (3-6) on the road at 7:30 p.m.

