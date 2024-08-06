Webb earns All State Honors

Former San Marcos Rattler and current Texas State Bobcat Kutter Gage Webb was named to the Texas Sports Writers Association 6A All-State team, earning honorable mention.

Webb is the ninth Rattler baseball player to earn all-state honors and just the second player in program history to receive multiple all-state honors following David Hamilton, who currently plays shortstop for the Boston Red Sox.

Webb helped lead the Rattlers to a 27-9 season and a second place finish in the district standings. San Marcos fell to San Antonio Brandeis in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.

Webb signed to continue his education and play baseball for the Texas State Bobcats.

