Daily Record photo by Gerald Castillo
Webb earns All State Honors
Former San Marcos Rattler and current Texas State Bobcat Kutter Gage Webb was named to the Texas Sports Writers Association 6A All-State team, earning honorable mention.
Webb is the ninth Rattler baseball player to earn all-state honors and just the second player in program history to receive multiple all-state honors following David Hamilton, who currently plays shortstop for the Boston Red Sox.
Webb helped lead the Rattlers to a 27-9 season and a second place finish in the district standings. San Marcos fell to San Antonio Brandeis in the Bi-District round of the playoffs.
Webb signed to continue his education and play baseball for the Texas State Bobcats.
