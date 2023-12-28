Why is this story ranked 4th?

No matter what sport it is, anytime a San Marcos Rattler makes it to state, it is always a big deal. But Rattler Wrestling went the extra mile by sending three wrestlers to State in Kaylynn Martin, Jesyka Banda and Anisa Moreno.

The trio made a statement during the Regional Tournament as all three knocked out their competitors to advance to the State Tournament. Not only did the three wrestlers continue to establish Rattler Wrestling as a powerhouse but also overcome their own obstacles to reach the state tournament.