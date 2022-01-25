Wilson sets school record at FasTrak Collegiate Challenge

Texas State senior thrower Alyssa Wilson set a new school record at the FasTrak Collegiate Challenge in Houston this weekend.

Wilson, a first-year Bobcat who transferred from UCLA this season, took first place at the indoor meet in the women’s weight throw, tossing for 22.26 meters on her fifth attempt inside Yeoman Fieldhouse. The distance is the third-best of Wilson’s career, coming up less than a meter shy of the Toms River, N.J. native’s personal record of 22.98 meters.

Sophomore sprinter Daniel Harrold posted an impressive finish in the men’s 60-meter hurdles. The Southern University transfer clocked in at a personal-best 7.87 seconds, placing third at the meet and posting the 21st-best time in the nation.

The maroon and gold had first-place finishers in four other events. Freshman Mathilde Canet took gold in the women’s high jump at 1.72 meters — 0.01 meters shy of tying her personal record. Freshman Lee-Ann Blake won the women’s 2,800 meters, crossing the finish line in 9:12.47. Abilene Christian junior transfer Noah Herring took the men’s triple jump with a distance of 14.52 meters. And junior Kwanele Mthembu took first place in the men’s 3,000 meters, finishing in 8:28.02.

Texas State will head north this weekend to compete in the Adidas Classic in Lincoln, Neb., beginning Thursday and lasting through Saturday.