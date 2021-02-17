Wimberley boys close out regular season with pair of wins

The Wimberley Texans Basketball team closed out the regular season on a high note with a 63-47 senior night win over the Bandera Bulldogs and a thrilling 79-71 comeback victory over the rival Canyon Lake Hawks.

Wimberley closes out the regular season with a 15-11 record and are currently tied for second place with Fredericksburg after the teams split their two district games.

After an exhausting week that saw the Texans play three games in a five-day stretch, Wimberley was back on schedule as they travel to Canyon Lake to take the arch-rival Hawks

The rivals battled hard and tough as the upset-minded Hawks look to spoil Wimberley’s season. In the middle of the 1st quarter, the two teams were tied up at 15-15.

But the Hawks had the hot hand as Canyon Lake made five three-pointers during the period including two three-point shots to end close out the 1st quarter to take a 21-15 lead.

Canyon Lake continued the scoring run into the second quarter as the Hawks went on a 14-0 scoring run to take a commanding 29-15 lead.

But the Texans’ cold streak soon heated up as Wimberley went on an 11-0 scoring run to trim the Canyon Lake’s lead down to 29-26.

The Texans and the Hawks battle back and forth once again as Canyon Lake clung to a 34-32 lead. But Hawks once again went on another hot scoring run as Canyon Lake closed out the second quarter on a 10-0 run to take a 44-32 lead into halftime.

During the third quarter, the Texans found themselves down once to Canyon Lake at 46-35. However, this triggered another scoring run for Wimberley as the Texans went on a 14-0 run to take their first lead of the game since the first quarter at 49-46.

The back and forth between the rivals continued as the two teams went into the fourth quarter with Wimberley up 57-55.

More back and forth between the Texans and Hawks continued with neither team refusing to give in as Wimberley held on a 61-59 lead.

The Texans put together a scoring run once more as Wimberley took a 10-2 run to pad their lead at 71-61.

The cushion was enough to put away Canyon Lake for good as the Hawks never threatened to retake the lead again as Wimberley put away their rivals for the 79-71 win.

Four Texans scored in double figures with senior Jaxon Watts leading the way with a season-high 26 points followed by senior Cade Royal who finished the game with a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Seniors Zane Sutton-Edwards and Ethan Scheleder closed out the game with 13 and 10 points each while Devin Latz led the team in rebounds with 13.

After their comeback win, the Texans closed out the regular season at home against the Bandera Bulldogs.

In the final home game of the season, Wimberley was able to put the Bulldogs with a 63-47 win.

Leading the team in scoring Scheleder with 20 points followed by Sutton-Edwards with 13.

A district tiebreaker will be played to settle the tie between Wimberley and Fredericksburg but a date has yet to be determined due to the recent weather.