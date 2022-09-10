Wimberley knocks off Fredericksburg in state-ranked top 25 showdown

In a top 25 showdown between heated rivals to kick off District 13-4A play, it was the Texans coming out on top to defend their district crown.

Going a full five sets, fifth ranked Wimberley defeated the fifteenth ranked Fredericksburg 3-2 (23-25, 25-17, 25-21, 17-25, 15-11).

Laney Hennesse led the team with 13 kills while Mariah McCoy led the team in blocks with three throughout the match. Jesse Weeks led the team in both aces and assists with five and 29 while Maddy Harris led the team in digs with 25.

Up next for the Texans is a road trip to Davenport on Sept. 13 before hosting Bandera on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m.