Working in increments works best to improve race times

There are times when reading quotes from famous people or celebrities can pertain to almost any situation. There were several that came to my attention this past week that could very well fit into running. The first quote is, “If you do not step forward, you will remain in the same place.” This does not mean that the runner stands still and does not move if taken literally. Rather, it means that if you want to improve your running capabilities you need to step forward with your training.

If a runner wants to improve their time in a 5K race, the training program they follow needs to have some faster pace work added to some of the training runs. There are times when running the same speed and distance can result in an increase in speed. This is because over a period of time the muscles will get stronger and the ability to utilize oxygen will increase. This increase takes time and must be on a consistent routine of running for this increase in improved 5K time. It is faster and the results are better if the runner adds one or two faster-paced workouts during the weekly runs. The increase in running faster does not have to be that much of an effort. Adding a 10-second-per-mile faster pace for half of the run will be a good start. Even picking up the pace for the last quarter of a mile at the end of the run will show good gains.

If the runner decides to run a full 26.2-mile marathon, the distance they run must be gradually increased to include runs of up to 18-22 miles. This increase will take almost 12 weeks (three months) before the marathon date. It takes time for the muscles and cardiovascular systems to adjust to this increased demand. The increases need to be gradual and give the body time to adapt to the extra miles added to the run. Increases every two weeks might only be three miles but the body will get stronger over that time. My routine of increase in mileage went from eight miles to 10 miles to 12 miles to 15 miles to 18 miles and finished off at 20 miles (sometimes I put in a 22-mile distance). This increase in each distance was over a period of two weeks. I ran the long run twice before I moved up.

Whether the goal is a faster 5K time or running a marathon, the runner needed to take that step forward to improve. There are two other points to make about improving your running goals. Another quote is, ”Thinking and doing are two very different things.” I have seen more than one example of people wanting to run a faster 5K time or actually running a marathon. Thinking about the goal will not happen unless the thinking becomes action. You need to put those thoughts into actual practice and the results you want will take place.

The other point that needs to be mentioned is the reason you want to run faster or farther has to be something that you as a runner want to happen. I have heard from several runners wanting to run a marathon say, “If I tell enough runners what my goal is it will motivate me to try and accomplish them”. You run a faster 5K or marathon for yourself, not for anybody else. Thinking that if you tell enough people what you are going to do, but do not have the personal desire to accomplish your goal, the goal will hardly ever be reached. If you can convince a running partner to join you in reaching the faster time it helps. Now that faster training session is much easier to accomplish because you do not want to let the other person down. It again goes back to talking about a goal and finding someone to join you in actually doing the action. I have had a few times when I met my running partner at 6 a.m. and told him I really did not want to run today but felt I should show up to keep him company. He then told me he didn’t want to run that day either. But since we were both there, we went for our training run and accomplished our goal for the day. It was easier to go for the run than to climb back into our cars and drive back home and go back to bed. Humility in some cases can be a motivation.

The key is to make the training runs to reach your goals in small steps. Be realistic in setting your goals. If you are running a 35-minute 5K, do not try to jump to a 30-minute 5k time in the next race. That is over a minute faster per mile for that new goal. Think of a 33:30- to 34-minute goal as a possible time. That means running 20 seconds faster per mile and with a little speed work, it can be done. Next race, try for a 32-minute goal, a 31-minute goal, and then go for that 30-minute goal. Small steps work.

Remember to sign up early for the RFSA Bobcat Prowl 5K on April 30 out at Country Estates starting at 8 a.m. Sign up with Athletes Guild to register early. Support scholarships for Texas State students.