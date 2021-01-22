Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.
Melvin George Nicholas Jr., Econo Lodge Hotel

Suspect arrested for murder at San Marcos hotel

Fri, 01/22/2021 - 2:59pm
Submitted by the City of San Marcos
Friday, January 22, 2021

At approximately 8:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, San Marcos Police were called to the Econo Lodge Hotel, 811 S. Guadalupe Street, and upon arrival located a deceased male inside one of the rooms.

The decedent was identified as 33-year-old Andreas Mihanpoor and next of kin was notified. A final autopsy report from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is pending.

A subsequent investigation by the SMPD Criminal Investigation Division developed probable cause that Mihanpoor’s death was caused by Melvin George Nicholas Jr., 59 of San Marcos, TX., and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

SMPD located Nicholas in San Marcos on Thursday, Jan. 21. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Hays County Law Enforcement Center. A bond has not been set.

This is the first homicide in San Marcos in 2021. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Spriegel at 512-753-2369 or sspriegel@sanmarcostx.gov.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the San Marcos Record for the complete story.

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021