Suspect arrested for murder at San Marcos hotel

At approximately 8:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, San Marcos Police were called to the Econo Lodge Hotel, 811 S. Guadalupe Street, and upon arrival located a deceased male inside one of the rooms.

The decedent was identified as 33-year-old Andreas Mihanpoor and next of kin was notified. A final autopsy report from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office is pending.

A subsequent investigation by the SMPD Criminal Investigation Division developed probable cause that Mihanpoor’s death was caused by Melvin George Nicholas Jr., 59 of San Marcos, TX., and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

SMPD located Nicholas in San Marcos on Thursday, Jan. 21. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Hays County Law Enforcement Center. A bond has not been set.

This is the first homicide in San Marcos in 2021. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Detective Spriegel at 512-753-2369 or sspriegel@sanmarcostx.gov.