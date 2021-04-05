Texas Briefly

6 relatives dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas home

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Six people were found dead in a suburban Dallas home early Monday after police say two brothers apparently killed four family members and then themselves.

Police in Allen went to the home for a welfare check at around 1 a.m. Police said the call came from a family friend who said that someone at the house was suicidal.

“Apparently two brothers made an agreement to commit suicide and ended up taking the entire family with them,” police Sgt. Jon Felty told The Dallas Morning News.

Police haven't released the identities of those who died, but said they include two teenage brothers, a sister, their father and mother and a grandmother. Police say the youngest victim was 19.

Police believe that the slayings happened over the weekend.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Texas continue to decline

DALLAS (AP) — The count of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas has continued to decline, even as state health official reported more than 1,600 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus Sunday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 21 new fatalities from COVID-19 Sunday along with 1,465 confirmed cases of the virus and 219 probable cases.

There were 2,817 people in state hospitals with the disease Saturday, the most recent day for which data is available. That's fewest since June of last year.

The lower hospitalization count comes as more than 15% of Texans have been fully vaccinated, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The federal Centers for Disease Control reports 27% of the state’s population has received at least one dose.

Around one in twenty coronavirus tests administered in Texas over the last week have come back positive, according to the university data.

Texas is set to receive 2.5 million more doses of coronavirus vaccines this week, according to state health officials. All Texans 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Southwest pilot accused of indecent exposure during flight

DALLAS (AP) — Federal authorities have charged a former Southwest Airlines pilot with indecent exposure for an incident they say occurred during a flight last August.

Michael Haak was the pilot in command of the plane during a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida, according to a one-page filing in federal district court in Maryland.

According to the document, which was dated Friday, Haak exposed his genitals in acts that began, continued and ended while flight 6607 on Aug. 10 was in the air. The document did not indicate the circumstances and who might have witnessed the incident.

A Southwest spokeswoman said no passengers witnessed the incident; the pilots were the only people aboard aware of the incident.

The airline spokeswoman said Haak left the airline before the company was aware of the incident. Since learning of it, she said, Southwest cooperated with investigators.

It could not be determined if Haak has a lawyer.