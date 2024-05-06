Three ddogs could be euthanized by Thursday, fosters desperately needed

The San Marcos Regional Shelter is asking for help from fosters or rescue organizations.

Sydney Bonnin, SMRAS animal services program coordinator said the shelter has been over capacity by 150% or more for the past two years. The shelter will have to euthanize dogs unless placed in a well-matched foster, adopted or tagged by a rescue organization.

“We are more desperate than ever to get animals out of the shelter than ever before,” Bonnin said.

Bonnin said there are three dogs — Jackson, Martian and Annie Oakley — that need to be placed in a well-matched home by May 9, or those dogs will be euthanized.

According to Bonnin, Jackson is a 2-year-old Staffordshire mix who enjoys car rides, playing in the water, knows basic commands and is crate trained. He would do well with a dog that was a good match with his higher energy and play style. Jackson had a long stay at the shelter in 2022 and 2023 and took part in play groups, the Dogs Day Out program and the foster program. He was adopted but returned after nine months for reactive and fearful behavior toward new people. He would need to be introduced slowly to new people coming into the home. Once he develops trust, he is loyal and loving. The SMRAS behaviorist recommends a home that has few visitors to set him up for success.

According to Bonnin, Martian is a 3-year-old American Bulldog mix who loves treats. Martian is aloof and independent upon first meeting. After hanging out in the SMRAS office, he was still independent but tried to initiate play and gave playful barks at the staff. He was not phased by the many people coming in and out of the office and kept playing with his toy. Martian was surrendered to the shelter in 2021 but quickly adopted. He was surrendered again in 2023 due to issues with other dogs in the home. Bonnin said he would do best in a household with no other pets and only adults to decompress from the stress at the shelter. Martian is also on medication to help with his severe allergies. The shelter is hoping to see improvements to his mental and physical state with a break from the shelter.

According to Bonnin, Annie Oakley is a 2-year-old Shepherd mix who has been at the shelter for over 200 days. Annie is stressed in her kennel and shows reactivity to potential adopters when walking by. She has interacted with other dogs but would do best in a home without pets and with adults only in order to fully decompress from the shelter environment. Shelter staff has observed that she is very toy-motivated and always seems to want to do a job. She loved playing fetch and playing in the pool and is eager to learn.

If interested in fostering or adopting one of these pets or any of the other pets at the shelter text Bonnin at 512-210-4186 or email her at SBonnin@sanmarcostx.gov to start the process.