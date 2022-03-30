Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
TIPS FOR A CAUSE: Local law enforcement participate in fundraiser for Special Olympics Texas

Wed, 03/30/2022 - 6:33pm
Wednesday, March 30, 2022

The San Marcos Police Department, Hays County Sheriff's Office and other local law enforcement agencies participated in a Tip A Cop fundraiser at Black's Barbecue on Tuesday. The fundraiser benefited Special Olympics Texas. Local officers and Special Olympic athletes worked to serve customers while raising awareness for the organization. The fundraiser helped bring in funds to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. 

