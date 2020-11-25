2+ Toddler - PINKFONG BABY SHARK DANCING DJ

Have a dance party with your little one while you dance along with Baby Shark to seven outrageously fun songs and the popular remixes you already know. The Pinkfong Baby Shark Dancing DJ comes with Dance Detection tech and three game modes to get your child up and moving as well as teaching your little one the alphabet and how to count.

Ages: 2+

Manufacturer: Wowwee

Average Price: $39.99

BUY ONLINE TODAY AT: AMAZON - WALMART - TARGET - KOHL'S - FLEETFARM.COM - TOYS R US ONLINE - MACY'S - MONTGOMERY WARDS ONLINE - BED BATH & BEYOND - EBAY - BUYBUYBABY.COM

REVIEWS & VIDEOS:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMnLhsRI3Hk

https://www.romper.com/life/why-do-toddlers-sleep-sideways-in-bed

https://www.nappaawards.com/product/pinkfong-baby-shark-dancing-dj/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Tc2OEMQXJE&list=RD-Tc2OEMQXJE&start_rad...