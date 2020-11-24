3+ Toddler - BARBIE COLOR REVEAL SLUMBER PARTY FUN

Mattel’s Barbie Color Reveal Slumber Party Fun is a little girl’s dream come true. The set has lots, and lots of layers to unbox and reveals more than 35 different awesome surprises for your daughter! The set includes her very own Color Reveal Barbie and Chelsea dolls, three Color Reveal Pets, a beautiful long-haired wig, lots of slumber party & and so more. It’s a real Barbie heaven indeed!!!

Ages: 3+

Manufacturer: Mattel

Average Price: $49.99:

