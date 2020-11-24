3+ Toddler - BLIPPI RECYCLING TRUCK

What a fun, fun, fun toy for your little one. The Blippi Truck has many sounds and phrases that can only be shared with you and your child by Blippi. The Blippi Truck has a lever that really works so your child so your child can learn how to manipulate levers and collect bins of play trash to dispose of or recycle. The Blippi Truck set also comes with a Blippi Truck Operator figure.

Ages: 3+

Manufacturer: Jazwares

Average Price: $19.99

BUY ONLINE TODAY AT: AMAZON - WALMART - TARGET - TOYS R US ONLINE - KOHL'S - FLEETFARM.COM - EBAY

