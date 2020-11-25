3+ Toddler - PJ MASKS TRANSFORMING 2 IN 1 MOBILE HQ
The PJ Masks 2 IN 1 Mobile HQ set transforms your child’s room into PJ Masks Headquarters and your little one into a PJ Mask hero… Catboy!. The PJ Masks Seeker is 3 feet tall and has five awesome levels of play, lots of lights and sounds, a lift and three drop-down ramp, a ground-level exit ramp, fits up to three PJ Masks vehicles and a cage. The PJ Masks Transforming 2 in 1 Mobile HQ set also contains a Catboy figure and Cat-Car.
TRANSFORMING 2 IN 1 MOBILE HQ
- Ages: 3+
- Manufacturer: Just Play
- Average Price: $79.99
REVIEWS & VIDEOS:
