ARTIE MAX

Wed, 11/24/2021 - 7:29pm
You can truly immerse your child in the absolute STEM experience when they create a slew of different designs when they learn how to plug in code into Artie Max so it can draw unique shapes using three colored pens. Artie Max features a secure and private WiFi as well as a mouth that lights up; LED eyes that really show off it’s smarts; awesome sounds and edge detection.  Artie Max will be your kid’s new best friend!

 

FAST FACTS

  • Ages: 8 years and up
  • Manufacturer: EDUCATIONAL INSIGHTS
  • Average Price: $109.99

