BATMAN BAT-TECH TRANSMFORMING BATCAVE

Tue, 11/23/2021 - 6:47pm
Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Transform this 30-inch Batman figure into a playset with more than 10 different play areas. The set features interactive sounds activated by the elevator that moves throughout the levels. It’s compatible with 4-inch figures and includes an exclusive Batman figure.

FAST FACTS

  • Ages: 4 years and up
  • Manufacturer: Spin Master 
  • Average Price: $99.99 - $129.99

